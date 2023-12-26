'Joker 2' sneak peek: What to expect from upcoming sequel

By Tanvi Gupta 11:09 pm Dec 26, 202311:09 pm

What to expect from 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Writer-director Todd Phillips—the orchestrator of the eagerly awaited film Joker: Folie à Deux—has treated fans to two intriguing images. They showcase Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck in Arkham Asylum and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn casting adoring glances at the Joker. Set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024, Joker's highly-anticipated sequel teases a narrative of twisted romance and a sinister partnership. Here's everything to know.

Why does this story matter?

Joker stands apart from its predecessors in the DC Extended Universe or the new DC Universe. Phillips once envisioned launching a lineup called DC Black Label, which would allow various directors to craft unique adaptations of DC characters without the constraints of interconnected films. The sequel—partly shot using IMAX cameras by DP Lawrence Sher—completed filming in April 2023, well ahead of Hollywood's double strike.

But first, take a look at these pictures

'Joker 2': Cast and plot details

Phoenix and Gaga aside, the film features Zazie Beetz and Brendan Gleeson. Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey join the ensemble, although their roles remain undisclosed. While specific plot details are shrouded in secrecy, a portion of the film will likely unfold within the eerie confines of Arkham Asylum. Interestingly, this installment will also be a musical, setting it apart from its predecessor.

What will be the upcoming 'Joker' saga's timeline?

The 2019 film delved into the origin story of the Clown Prince of Crime, Arthur. The narrative explored his struggles in Gotham's harsh socio-economic landscape. Now, the timeline of Folie à Deux remains ambiguous, with uncertainty about whether it unfolds years after Joker's final scene. A previously released glimpse featuring Arthur being shaved inside Arkham suggests a potentially immediate continuation of the previous film.

Who is Harley Quinn?

In Joker, Gaga takes on the iconic role of Harley Quinn, previously portrayed by Margot Robbie in other DC projects. Debuting in Batman: The Animated Series (1992), Quinn—created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm—was initially a one-episode character but evolved into the Joker's recurring sidekick and love interest. Her backstory unfolds as a former Arkham Asylum psychologist manipulated and enamored by the Joker.

Meanwhile, know the intriguing meaning behind the title

The film's intriguing title—Folie à Deux—translates to "madness of two." It hints at a shared psychosis between two closely associated individuals—likely referring to the twisted bond between Joker and Quinn. While Gaga is expected to lend her musical talents to the soundtrack, original composer Hildur Guðnadóttir will also return for the sequel. As a renowned songwriter, Gaga might even pen at least one song.

