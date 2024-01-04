'3 Body Problem' to 'Griselda': Upcoming shows on Netflix



By Namrata Ganguly

New shows on Netflix in 2024

With the onset of a new year, the OTT platforms are also gearing up for some new and exciting content for their viewers. Netflix has got you shows starring some of the best actors and adaptations of some of the most popular international novels and animated series as well as unique storylines. We have curated a new binge-worthy list of shows below.

'Boy Swallows Universe' (January 11)

Created by John Collee, the epic coming-of-age limited television series Boy Swallows Universe is inspired by Trent Dalton's semi-autobiographical novel. Set in 1980s Brisbane, the series "explores the crossroads where a boy becomes a man, good toys with evil, and the everyday meets the extraordinary." It blends the magic and innocence of youth with the brutal reality of the adult world, as per Netflix.

'Griselda' (January 25)

The upcoming drama series Griselda is a dramatization based on the biography of the astute and driven Griselda Blanco (portrayed by Sofia Vergara), who founded one of the most potent cartels in history. Set in Miami in the 1970s and 1980s, Blanco's deadly fusion of charm and unprovoked brutality enables her to deftly balance work and family obligations, earning her the nickname "the Godmother."

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (February 22)

A live-action reimagining of the animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender follows Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to "restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation." The adventure fantasy series, developed by Albert Kim, is set in a war-torn Asian and Indigenous American-inspired world.

'3 Body Problem' (March 21)

Based on Liu Cixin's Chinese novel's first part of the Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy, the upcoming sci-fi television series 3 Body Problem is created by David Benioff and DB Weiss. A critical decision made in China in the 1960s has pushed a group of scientists to face the worst threat to humanity yet, which has repercussions beyond time and space.