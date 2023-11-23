5 shows inspired by real-life detectives

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

5 shows inspired by real-life detectives

By Namrata Ganguly 09:00 pm Nov 23, 202309:00 pm

Shows based on real-life detectives for you to binge-watch

If you are a fan of the true crime genre or detective tales, then shows inspired by real-life detectives will treat you to a front-row seat in the pursuit of justice. In the ever-expanding landscape of OTT and amid numerous genres, delve into the lives and investigations of actual detectives with these below-listed shows that offer a captivating blend of fact and dramatization.

2/6

'Homicide: Life on the Street' (1993-1999)

Homicide: Life on the Street stands as a groundbreaking series based on David Simon's non-fiction book, chronicling the experiences of real-life Baltimore homicide detectives. Renowned for its gritty realism, the show captures the daily challenges faced by these dedicated investigators. As it delves into the complexities of solving murders, it offers an authentic portrayal of the toll and triumphs experienced by detectives.

3/6

'Criminal Minds' (2005- )

Criminal Minds captures the essence of criminal profiling inspired by the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) of the FBI. It explores the psychology behind heinous crimes. Though the show is a work of fiction, it is inspired by real-life behavioral analysts and detectives. It stands as a thrilling ode to the real-life detectives who delve into the minds of criminals to ensure justice prevails.

4/6

'Mindhunter' (2017-2019)

Drawing inspiration from the real-life experiences of FBI agents John E Douglas and Robert K Ressler, Mindhunter delves into the unsettling world of criminal profiling. Portrayed by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, it explores the early days of criminal psychology and behavioral profiling. It offers a chilling yet insightful look at their groundbreaking work, shaping the evolution of criminal profiling in law enforcement.

5/6

'Unbelievable' (2019)

The true-crime miniseries Unbelievable unfolds as a gripping narrative inspired by real events, focusing on the harrowing experiences of detectives Stacy Galbraith and Edna Hendershot. Portrayed by Merritt Wever and Toni Collette, the series follows these relentless investigators as they unravel a disturbing series of sexual assaults and alleged rapes. Wever and Collette's nuanced performances breathe life into the dedicated sleuths.

6/6

'Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer' (2021)

The gripping true crime series Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer chronicles the relentless pursuit of infamous serial killer Richard Ramirez by real-life detectives Gil Carrillo and Frank Salerno. Through a chilling blend of interviews and archival footage, it delves into the high-stakes investigation, capturing the dedication and resilience of the detectives as they strive to bring a notorious criminal to justice.