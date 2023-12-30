Paula Abdul sues 'American Idol' producer over sexual assault allegations

By Tanvi Gupta 11:16 pm Dec 30, 2023

Paula Abdul takes legal action against producer Nigel Lythgoe

Hollywood singer-actor-choreographer Paula Abdul (61) has filed a lawsuit against former American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD) producer Nigel Lythgoe (74). Reportedly, she accused him of multiple sexual assault incidents, battery, gender violence, and negligence. The lawsuit—filed in Los Angeles on Friday (local time)—has also listed the makers of these shows, including American Idol Productions, Dance Nation Productions, 19 Entertainment, and FremantleMedia North America, as defendants.

Where did it all start?

In the filing, Abdul recounted the alleged beginning of the sexual assault incidents around early 2001, when FOX approached her for a role as a judge on the American adaptation of the British singing competition Pop Idol. Abdul claimed she faced "verbal insults" from Lythgoe during a meeting, where he allegedly called her a "has been" celebrity and "probably wouldn't be known by the show's contestants." Despite Lythgoe's remarks, Abdul chose to proceed, hoping his actions were a "one-time" occurrence.

First alleged assault happened during 'American Idol's initial seasons

Trigger warning: Sexual abuse. Abdul alleged that during an early season of American Idol, Lythgoe assaulted her in a hotel elevator while they were traveling for show auditions. The lawsuit reportedly stated, "Lythgoe shoved Abdul against the wall, then grabbed her genitals and breasts, and began shoving his tongue down her throat." She reportedly fled to her hotel room and tearfully informed a representative of the incident but remained silent due to fear of retaliation from Lythgoe.

Second alleged assault occurred at Lythgoe's home: Report

Abdul claimed Lythgoe assaulted her again at his home after inviting her to dinner, which she believed was a professional invitation, during her SYTYCD stint. This occurred after she signed a new contract to serve as a SYTYCD judge in 2015. The lawsuit said, "Toward the end of the evening, Lythgoe forced himself on top of Abdul while she was seated on his couch and attempted to kiss her while proclaiming that the two would make an excellent 'power couple.'"

Abdul witnessed assault on her assistant April

Abdul also alleged that she witnessed the producer sexually assault her assistant, April, during the filming of SYTYCD. The lawsuit reportedly claims that Lythgoe "approached Abdul and April from behind, pressed himself up against April, and began to grope her." Notably, Abdul served as one of the original judges on American Idol from 2002 to 2009. In 2013, she appeared as a guest judge on SYTYCD (S10). Later, she continued to be a permanent judge on the show until 2016.

Why Abdul has decided to come forward now?

Abdul is among the most high-profile individuals to file a sexual abuse lawsuit since New York and California passed laws temporarily lifting the statute of limitations on such claims. The California Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act has given plaintiffs a window to file claims that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations (the length of time a criminal case can be brought to legal proceedings).