India

Pune: 17-year-old girl raped by father, kin for 6 years

Pune: 17-year-old girl raped by father, kin for 6 years

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 17, 2022, 05:16 pm 3 min read

Per the FIR, the victim's grandfather and uncle were also sexually abusing her for two years while she lived with her family in UP

Pune Police has initiated an investigation into an alleged sexual abuse case where a 17-year-old girl claimed that she was raped and abused numerous times by her grandfather, father, and uncle over the past 6 years. As per The Indian Express, the teenager allegedly disclosed this shocking information at her college before the Vishaka committee on sexual harassment in the city.

Repeat Police arrests victim's 49-year-old father

On Wednesday, the Pune Police arrested the teenage girl's 49-year-old father and stated that they would be arresting her grandfather and uncle soon as well. Furthermore, a First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered at a police station under the jurisdiction of Pune on November 16. According to officials, the 17-year-old's family had moved to Pune just a few years back.

Claims She opened up before the authorities: Police

As per the cops, the girl was sexually harassed initially in Uttar Pradesh, her native place, and later on in Pune. "On Wednesday, during a session of the committee formed under Vishaka guidelines, the girl opened up before the authorities about the rape and sexual abuse by her father, grandfather, and uncle over the past six years," a senior inspector stated.

Quote She told her father about the abuse, says police

Per the FIR, the victim's grandfather and uncle were also sexually abusing her for two years while she lived with her family in UP. An officer also revealed that the teenager was being provided counseling. "After moving to Pune she told her father about the abuse. But the father too has been sexually abusing and raping her until recently," the FIR said.

Similar case Nagpur minor rape case

This month, a man in his 30s was arrested by Nagpur Police for allegedly raping his daughter. As per NDTV, the accused sexually abused his 9-year-old daughter numerous times in the past months. An official stated that a case was registered against him for rape and other charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Context Another similar sexual abuse case in Pune

In March, an 11-year-old girl was raped separately by her father and brother while also molested by her grandfather and a distant uncle, police revealed. The girl, whose family hails from Bihar, told her teacher about it during a session of 'good touch and bad touch' in school. The girl had also revealed that she was getting sexually abused for over 6 years.