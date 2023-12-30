OTT releases: Add these titles to your weekend watchlist

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

OTT releases: Add these titles to your weekend watchlist

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:26 pm Dec 30, 202310:26 pm

From 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' to 'Three of Us,' check out fresh OTT releases

The long weekend is here, thanks to New Year's Day, and so are we with our watchlist listicle. While most of us will have a party-filled weekend, some would want to ring in 2024 in a more subtle way. If you are one of the latter, check out our list of OTT releases for this week, which can be enjoyed over the weekend.

2/7

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a tale about three friends, offering a glimpse into their personal lives and relationships. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film also shows the young generation's dependency on the digital world. Genre: Drama Date of release: December 26 Where to watch: Netflix

3/7

'12th Fail'

Featuring Vikrant Massey in the leading role, 12th Fail is a biographical drama written, produced, and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film shows the journey of real-life Manoj Kumar Sharma and his struggle to become an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. The sleeper hit was theatrically released in October. Genre: Biographical drama Date of release: December 29 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

4/7

'Dono'

Acclaimed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya made his directorial debut with Dono, which was released in cinema halls on October 5. Starring Sunny Deol's son, Rajveer Deol, alongside Poonam Dhillon's daughter, Paloma Dhillon, the film follows the story of two strangers who meet at a wedding and fall in love eventually. Genre: Romantic drama Date of release: December 29 Where to watch: ZEE5

5/7

'Shastry Virudh Shastry'

Directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, the film is about a seven-year-old boy living under his grandparents' care. Problems occur when his parents return to take him to the US, but the grandfather wants it otherwise, leading to a courtroom battle. It stars Paresh Rawal and Amruta Subhas, among others. Genre: Family drama Date of release: December 29 Where to watch: Netflix

6/7

'Berlin'

A prequel to Money Heist, Berlin is a new Spanish series created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato. It follows the life of Andrés de Fonollosa, aka "Berlin," and the events in his life before Money Heist Seasons 1 and 2. The show stars Pedro Alonso, Tristán Ulloa, and others Genre: Crime, drama Date of release: December 29 Where to watch: Netflix

7/7

'Three of Us'

With Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Swanand Kirkire in the lead roles, Three of Us is a film directed by filmmaker Avinash Arun. It follows the story of Shailaja, who suffers from dementia and decides to take a trip to the Konkan coastline with her husband, Dipankar (Kirkire), and childhood love, Pradeep (Ahlawat). Genre: Drama Date of release: December 29 Where to watch: Netflix