KL Rahul opens up about Athiya Shetty's support, superstitions

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:01 pm Dec 30, 202310:01 pm

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in January

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has opened up about the unwavering support he receives from his actor-wife Athiya Shetty during tough times. On Star Sports's Believe, Rahul shared how Shetty reacted to his injury during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and played a crucial role in his recovery. "She was more frustrated and angry than I was. I found myself trying to keep her calm...it was the first time she was seeing me go through something like this," he revealed.

Why does this story matter?

After dating for a few years, the couple took the plunge and got married on January 23, 2023, at her father-actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra. Shetty has often been attacked by the trolls over Rahul's performance. However, that has never deterred the actor-cricketer couple. Rahul and Shetty are one of the youngest and the most loved celebrity couples from the cinematic and sports worlds.

Shetty helps Rahul maintain balanced state of mind

Rahul also credited his wife for helping him maintain a "balanced state of mind," which ultimately helps in improving his performance on the field. "If I am peaceful, if I am in a balanced state of mind, that helps me perform my best, and that's what she does for me in terms of cricket and professionally," he explained. He added that Shetty also constantly challenges him to push his limits and achieve better results.

Shetty's superstitions during Rahul's matches

During the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India, Rahul wanted Shetty to come to matches and watch him play. However, she mostly chose to stay home due to her superstitions. "She has a lucky spot at home... She wants to sit there. You know how partners can be, they have their lucky positions...lucky seats. They want to sit there and watch it. She'll not move when I'm batting. She has certain superstitions when I am playing," he added.

Couple's time together during Rahul's injury recovery

Rahul also fondly recalled the time he spent with Shetty while recovering from the aforementioned injury that required surgery. He said the challenging period brought them closer and provided them some much-needed time together. "It was tough for both of us, but it also gave us time that we needed together. She gave me a lot of love," he added. Rahul recently scored a century against South Africa in the ongoing Test series.