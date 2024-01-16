'Main Atal Hoon' trailer: Pankaj Tripathi embodies Vajpayee with grace

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Main Atal Hoon' trailer: Pankaj Tripathi embodies Vajpayee with grace

By Aikantik Bag 05:52 pm Jan 16, 202405:52 pm

'Main Atal Hoon' releases on Friday

Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is one of the most charismatic figures in Indian politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had various shades ranging from an erudite leader to a fierce poet. Before the film's release on Friday, the makers have unveiled the second trailer of his biopic titled Main Atal Hoon starring Pankaj Tripathi. The adept actor teased a phenomenal performance in bringing alive the statesman on celluloid.

2/3

Plotline and other details of the biopic

The trailer delves into Vajpayee's extraordinary political journey, from his early days as a young activist to his rise within the BJP. The movie is directed by Ravi Jadhav and offers glimpses into significant moments in Indian history during Vajpayee's tenure. The film explores the challenges he faced, such as his stance on Article 370 and his demand for Pakistan in dowry. The biopic aims to provide an in-depth look at the life of the politician.

3/3

Twitter Post