Entertainment 2 min read

By Tanvi Gupta 05:50 pm Jan 16, 202405:50 pm

'Leo' TV premiere: Vijay-Trisha's kiss scene censored

Thalapathy Vijay's hit film Leo recently made its television debut on Sun TV during the Pongal festival. However, viewers noticed that a lip-lock scene between the leads, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, was axed from the broadcast. The scene—which was included in both the theatrical and Netflix versions—was replaced with a black screen during the small screen premiere. This editing choice by Sun TV has irked some netizens.

Why does this story matter?

Leo is the third installment in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe (LCU), which includes other films like Karthi's Kaithi and Kamal Haasan's Vikram. The movie follows café owner and wildlife animal rescuer Parthiban (Vijay) as he deals with court proceedings and new threats after an incident at his café. Featuring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, and Sandy Master, Leo achieved box office success despite receiving mixed-to-positive reviews.

Here's what exactly happened

The scene in question involves a passionate moment between the lead characters Parthiban (Vijay) and Sathya (Krishnan) which occurs after the former learns about Sathya's doubts regarding his background. Notably, Leo marked Vijay and Krishnan's reunion after 15 years. Their journey started in 2004 with Ghilli and they went on to collaborate on movies such as Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.

Netizens questioned censorship, regional differences

Reports said that the scene was edited considering the kids who might be watching the film on television. Fans expressed disappointment after witnessing the trimmed version, sharing their views on social media. Aside from some fans finding the censoring wrong, the abrupt appearance of the blank screen also led to the birth of many memes.

Take a look at this user's tweet

Meanwhile, quick look at Vijay's upcoming projects

Vijay is currently making waves with his upcoming project titled The Greatest of All Time!﻿ This star-studded venture boasts an impressive cast including Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu. Vijay is set to portray a double role—an older man and his younger look-alike. While rumors suggest the film is inspired by the 2012 movie Looper, there's been no official clarification from the makers.