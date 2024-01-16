'Maharani' Season 3 teaser: Huma Qureshi hellbent on completing graduation

By Aikantik Bag 04:46 pm Jan 16, 202404:46 pm

'Maharani' Season 3 teaser is out now

Huma Qureshi is returning as Rani Bharti in the fan-favorite show, Maharani Season 3. In the recently released teaser, Rani reveals she has passed her Class XII exams and warns her adversaries, "Hum chauthi fail they to aap sab ki naak mein dum kar diye, graduate hojayenge to ka hoga aap sab ka (I made life difficult for you when I was just a school dropout, what will happen to you when I become a graduate)."

'Maharani's cast and crew details

Maharani is created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Saurabh Bhave, featuring a talented cast including Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah. The series is penned by Kapoor in collaboration with Nandan Singh and Umashankar Singh. Qureshi portrays a school dropout housewife whose life changes dramatically when her chief minister-husband lands in jail, leaving her to lead the state government. The series is streaming on SonyLIV﻿.

