Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' tops Filmfare nominations: Mapping actor's previous wins

By Tanvi Gupta 04:43 pm Jan 16, 202404:43 pm

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' leads Filmfare nominations

The list of nominees for the 69th Filmfare Awards was unveiled on Monday and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is leading with 19 nominations. The event will take place on January 28 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with Karan Johar returning as host after three years. Having won the black lady six times in his career, Kapoor is a seasoned contender at the upcoming award ceremony. We look at his Filmfare journey.

Why does this story matter?

Released on December 1, 2023, Animal is a dark gangster drama that exceeded expectations, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 900.5cr, including Rs. 244.15cr from overseas. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film faced criticism for its portrayal of toxic masculinity but earned praise for Kapoor's acting prowess. Notably, Reddy Vanga has also received a Filmfare Best Director nomination.

Kapoor's back-to-back Filmfare victories

Kapoor commenced his Bollywood journey with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 tragic romance, Saawariya. His towel dance in the film grabbed headlines, and unsurprisingly, he clinched his first Filmfare trophy for Best Male Debut. This marked the beginning of a prolific career, with subsequent critical acclaim for roles in Wake Up Sid (2008), Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009).

'Rockstar' to 'Sanju': Kapoor's Filmfare saga continued

Kapoor's journey at Filmfare saw a turning point in 2012 when he clinched the Best Actor award for the musical romantic drama Rockstar. This success continued with Barfi!, earning him his second Best Actor award in 2013. Then, his winning streak hit a pause. After six years, Kapoor secured the black lady for Sanju. Now, it remains to be seen if he adds another trophy to his collection with Animal.

Meanwhile, look at other notable nominations

Vikrant Massey-led 12th Fail has garnered numerous nominations in major categories, including Best Film. Titles like Anubhav Sinha's Bheed, Hansal Mehta's Faraaz, Devashish Makhija's Joram, and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur are nominated in the Best Film (Critics) category. Other entris likely to win big at Filmfare include Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Pathaan, and Jawan, Avinash Arun Dhaware's Three of Us, Amit Rai's OMG 2, and Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.