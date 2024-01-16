INFINITE's Sungjong seeks contract termination with SPK Entertainment

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

INFINITE's Sungjong seeks contract termination with SPK Entertainment

By Aikantik Bag 04:23 pm Jan 16, 202404:23 pm

INFINITE's Sungjong seeks contract termination with agency

INFINITE's Sungjong has officially requested to end his contract with SPK Entertainment, citing insufficient support and payment issues, according to a Tuesday report by The Fact. The K-pop star has faced missed payments and is considering legal action against the agency. Sungjong's representatives are expected to release a detailed statement about his stance soon.

2/3

He didn't receive necessary backing for broadcast appearances/album releases

Sungjong's attorney expressed disappointment with the label for their lack of support and stated that legal measures are being considered to secure the payments. In August 2022, Sungjong signed an exclusive contract with SPK Entertainment, trusting the agency's pledge to fully support his endeavors. Allegedly, he did not receive the necessary backing for broadcast appearances, fan meetings, or album releases, nor did he receive the promised deposit.

3/3

Sungjong attempted to resolve the situation but failed

In early December 2023, Sungjong sent a certification of contents through a law firm, demanding rectification for the contract breach. However, SPK Entertainment evaded responding, prompting Sungjong to officially begin procedure to terminate his exclusive contract with them in late December. Further details are awaited.