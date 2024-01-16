Emmys: Most actors of color picked up trophies this year

Diversity dominated the Emmys 2024!

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards made history with a record-breaking number of people of color taking home top honors in the TV Academy's history. This achievement comes on the heels of the "EmmysSoWhite" controversy from two years ago, which highlighted the lack of diversity among previous winners. This year, five out of 12 acting Emmys went to actors of color, matching the record established in 1991.

Why does this story matter?

In the five years leading up to 2020, 14% of nominees in major categories were Black. The landscape shifted in 2020, reaching 33%, spurred by the George Floyd (an African-American man who was murdered by a white police officer) protests. However, 2021—dominated by white-cast shows like The Crown—limited Black performers to guest prizes only. In 2022, records for Asian winners surged—thanks to Squid Game. The delayed 2023 Emmys—held on Monday night (local time)—marked a diversity resurgence.

Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri scripted history by winning these accolades

Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri broke new ground as the first Black women to clinch both supporting and lead comedy actor Emmys in a single year. Brunson's performance in Abbott Elementary earned her the award, making her only the second Black woman to win lead actor in a comedy series since Isabel Sanford in 1981. Meanwhile, Edebiri's role in The Bear made her the third Black woman to receive the supporting comedy actor accolade.

Niecy Nash-Betts, Steven Yeun, and Ali Wong secured wins

Niecy Nash-Betts was awarded Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for her work in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. During her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to "every Black and brown woman who has gone unheard yet overpoliced, like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor." Steven Yeun and Ali Wong both received Emmys for their leading roles in Beef, with Wong being the first Asian-descent woman to win an Emmy for a lead role.

RuPaul Charles and Trevor Noah broke records

American drag queen and TV personality RuPaul Charles—the host of RuPaul's Drag Race—further solidified his record as the most-awarded host and Black individual in Emmy history (15 wins and counting). The seasoned entertainer secured awards for the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program and Outstanding Host. Separately, former TV host Trevor Noah became the first Black person to win Outstanding Talk Series for The Daily Show.

GLAAD received Governors Award and other notable moments

The Television Academy honored GLAAD with its Governors Award for promoting fair, accurate, and diverse representation of LGBTQ+ individuals. Christina Applegate, who has multiple sclerosis (a disease with the immune system that damages the protective covering of nerves), presented an award using a cane for support. Meanwhile, Peter Dinklage, who has dwarfism, closed the ceremony by paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic speech.