Ex-cop convicted in George Floyd's murder stabbed in prison: Report

1/5

World 2 min read

Ex-cop convicted in George Floyd's murder stabbed in prison: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:12 pm Nov 25, 202303:12 pm

Former US cop convicted in George Floyd's murder stabbed in prison: Report

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin﻿, convicted of the murder of George Floyd, suffered serious injuries after being allegedly stabbed inside a prison in the United States (US). The attack happened on Friday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, where another inmate allegedly assaulted him. Meanwhile, the prison authorities have yet to confirm the attack on Chauvin.

2/5

Here's what we know about Chauvin's stabbing incident

However, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incarcerated person was assaulted at the prison on Friday at around 12:30pm (local time), according to the Associated Press (AP). In a release, the agency said that responding employees contained the incident and performed "life-saving measures." He was also taken to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

3/5

Earlier security breach at Tucson federal prison

Friday's development marked the second major incident at the federal prison in Tucson in just over a year. In November last year, an inmate at the low-security prison camp pulled out a gun and tried to shoot a visitor in the head. However, the gun misfired, and no one was injured. Earlier in July, jailed sports doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed similarly at a federal prison in Florida by a fellow inmate.

4/5

Legal troubles of Chauvin in Floyd murder case

Chauvin is currently serving a 21-year sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights. Furthermore, the 47-year-old former cop is concurrently serving a 22.5-year sentence for second-degree murder based on his conviction in the state court of Minnesota. Last week, the American Supreme Court denied Chauvin's appeal against his murder conviction. Moreover, he is trying to overturn his federal guilty plea, claiming new proof shows he didn't cause Floyd's demise.

5/5

I can't breathe: Recalling death of Floyd

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, during an arrest after a store clerk claimed that he had passed a counterfeit $20. Chauvin, who served in the police force for 19 years, had pinned down the 46-year-old with his knee on the pavement for almost nine minutes, eventually leading to his death. Floyd's last words were, "I can't breathe, I can't breathe." The incident triggered massive global protests and heralded the "Black Lives Matter" movement.