First 13 hostages released after Israel-Hamas truce begins

By Chanshimla Varah 09:26 pm Nov 24, 202309:26 pm

12 Thai hostages who were taken from Israel were freed

Hamas has released the first group of 13 hostages, according to the Israeli prime minister's office, as a truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday. This comes after Thailand's prime minister said that Hamas had released 12 Thai nationals. Under the four-day ceasefire mediated by Qatar, Hamas has agreed to release some 50 hostages over the next four days.

39 Palestinian prisoners to be freed

In exchange, a total of 39 Palestinian prisoners will be freed on Friday. The parties agreed that Hamas might eventually free more prisoners in exchange for an extension of the ceasefire by an extra day for every 10 hostages. The released hostages are a fraction of the 240 held by Hamas since October 7, when 3,000 Hamas-led terrorists killed 1,200 civilians in southern Israel.

Israeli hostages en route to the Rafah Crossing

As per latest developments, the hostages are presently on their way to the Rafah Crossing in Egypt after being transferred to the Red Cross and undergoing brief medical checks at a hospital in Khan Younis. Meanwhile, the captives' families are on their way to hospitals in Israel, where they will be reunited later. Aid, including much-needed fuel, has also begun to arrive from Egypt.

Ambulances enter Gaza

Hamas says it will follow truce rules if Israel does

Israel's defense minister, echoing PM Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to continue the fight "forcefully" after the brief truce, predicting at least two more months of fighting. Since October 7, Israel has killed at least 14,854 people, including 5,850 children. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said that the group is committed to abiding by the terms of the truce, as long as Israel does the same.