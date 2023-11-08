US House censures Palestinian-American lawmaker over Israel comments

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:28 pm Nov 08, 202312:28 pm

The United States House of Representatives has voted 234 to 188 to censure the sole Palestinian American in Congress, Rashida Tlaib, for her alleged remarks concerning the Israel-Hamas war. The resolution, which was supported by 22 Democrats and opposed by four Republicans, accused Tlaib of spreading "false narratives" about the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and advocating for the country's destruction. This disciplinary action is one level below expulsion and comes after an unsuccessful censure resolution last week.

Why does this story matter?

Amid the Israel-Hamas war, Tlaib posted a video on X, accusing President Joe Biden of supporting the "genocide" of Palestinians. The video also included footage of a crowd chanting "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," a common slogan at pro-Palestinian rallies. Her critics termed it a call to eliminate the State of Israel. However, she defended her words, claiming it is "an aspirational call for freedom and peaceful coexistence, not destruction."

Tlaib defended her position ahead of vote

Prior to the vote, Tlaib defended her stance, asserting that she would "not be silenced." She clarified that her criticism was aimed at the Israeli government and its leadership under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rather than the Israelis. "The idea that criticizing the government of Israel is anti-Semitic sets a very dangerous precedent. And it's been used to silence diverse voices speaking up for human rights across our nation," she stated. Tlaib has also consistently denounced Hamas's attack on Israel.

Debate on censure resolution intense, emotional

The discussion surrounding the censure resolution, proposed by Republican Rich McCormick from Georgia, was reportedly impassioned and heated. Some representatives debated Tlaib's use of the phrase "from the river to the sea," which she characterized as an "aspirational call for freedom, human rights and peaceful coexistence." Brad Schneider, a Jewish Democrat from Illinois, contended that the phrase signified "nothing else but the call for the destruction of Israel and murder of Jews."

Concerns over free speech, precedent set by censure

A few Democrats voiced concerns about the potential threat to free speech posed by the censure and the precedent it could set. Jamie Raskin, who defended Tlaib against the resolution, argued that "it cheapens the meaning of discipline in this body for people." Tlaib is now the second Muslim-American woman in Congress, after Ilhan Omar, to be officially reprimanded this year for criticizing Israel. In February, Republicans voted to remove Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

What does being censured mean?

A lawmaker's censure generally has no practical effect in the US. It is, nonetheless, a serious criticism from peers. Censured legislators are generally required to stand in the House well while the censure motion against them is read aloud. However, the resolution against Tlaib did not request a public rebuke.