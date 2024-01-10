'Harry Potter' to 'Imperium': Daniel Radcliffe's best roles

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Harry Potter' to 'Imperium': Daniel Radcliffe's best roles

By Namrata Ganguly 01:05 pm Jan 10, 202401:05 pm

'Harry Potter' star's best roles

Welcome to a cinematic odyssey through the extraordinary career of Daniel Radcliffe, an actor whose talent transcends the enchanting wizardry of his iconic Harry Potter days. From the magical halls of Hogwarts to the diverse landscapes of cinema, Radcliffe has continuously mesmerized audiences with his versatility and commitment to his craft. Check out some of his best performances to date.

2/6

'Harry Potter' (2001-2011)

Radcliffe's portrayal of Harry Potter in the film series is a magical journey of growth and resilience. From the innocence of a young wizard discovering his identity to the courageous leader facing the dark forces of Voldemort, Radcliffe's performance captivates viewers. His nuanced portrayal of the iconic character adds emotional depth to the epic tale, leaving an enduring mark on the wizarding world.

3/6

'The Woman in Black' (2012)

In The Woman in Black, Radcliffe steps into the realm of gothic horror with a compelling and mature performance. Shedding his Harry Potter image, Radcliffe portrays Arthur Kipps, a grieving lawyer facing supernatural forces. His nuanced expression of fear and determination anchors the eerie narrative, showcasing Radcliffe's evolution as an actor in this atmospheric and chilling adaptation of Susan Hill's classic ghost story.

4/6

'What If' (2013)

Radcliffe brings a charming and relatable quality to the romantic comedy genre. As Wallace, he navigates the complexities of friendship and love with a refreshing sincerity in What If. Radcliffe's wit and vulnerability shine, creating a believable and endearing character. His performance adds a delightful and genuine touch to the film, showcasing Radcliffe's versatility beyond his iconic role in the wizarding world.

5/6

'Swiss Army Man' (2016)

In Swiss Army Man, Radcliffe takes on a uniquely whimsical role, playing a talking corpse named Manny. Radcliffe's performance is a testament to his willingness to embrace unconventional characters, infusing Manny with both humor and poignant moments. His chemistry with co-star Paul Dano contributes to the film's surreal charm, making Radcliffe's portrayal an adventurous departure from traditional roles.

6/6

'Imperium' (2016)

In Imperium, Radcliffe delivers a gripping performance as Nate Foster, an FBI agent infiltrating a white supremacist group. Radcliffe's portrayal is a departure from his previous roles, showcasing his versatility and commitment. His transformation into the undercover agent navigating the dangerous world of extremism is compelling. Radcliffe's nuanced act underscores the film's exploration of societal tensions and personal sacrifice.