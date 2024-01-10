Taylor Swift fans scammed by AI-generated Le Creuset endorsements

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:42 pm Jan 10, 202412:42 pm

Taylor Swift has become the latest victim of AI-generated fake ads

In the increasing list of AI-generated scams, fraudsters have now produced counterfeit advertisements featuring Taylor Swift for a high-end cookware brand Le Creuset. The ads, created using Swift's deepfake video and AI-generated voice, tricked her fans into parting with their money and personal information. These deceptive endorsements had been spread across social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok, imitating the pop star.

Why does this story matter?

The impersonations of celebrities using AI tools are on the rise. Recently, Hollywood icon Jimmy Stewart's voice was recreated by a voice-cloning startup Respeecher, using a voice actor. Similarly, Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson have also been victims of voice-cloning in the past. Johansson also sued an app by the name of Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar for using her voice and face in its ad.

Fake ads claimed Swift was giving away free cookware sets

In these bogus ads, the AI-created Swift excitedly offers to give away free Le Creuset cookware sets to her followers, known as Swifties. It urged the users to click on a button and answer a few questions before the day ended. Upon clicking the link, they got directed to seemingly authentic websites, such as the Food Network, showcasing fabricated customer reviews and false news stories about the product.

Fans scammed to pay hidden monthly charges

Once the user(s) is on the link, they were scammed into paying a "small shipping fee of $9.96" for the cookware. Eventually, they end up paying a concealed monthly charge while never receiving the promised Le Creuset pot. Dr. Siwei Lyu, a computer science professor, informed the New York Times that it takes under 45 minutes to generate a "decent-quality" video using AI tools, which are becoming increasingly available.

Other celebrities who were targets of such scams

Swift isn't the only celebrity targeted in such cons. Country singer Lainey Wilson, interior designer Joanna Gaines, and lifestyle blogger Ree Drummond have also reportedly been implicated in similar scams. Meanwhile, Le Creuset confirmed they were running no such deals, and had no association with Swift. They further urged consumers to buy products from their official website, further cautioning them against clicking on dubious ads.