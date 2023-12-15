Human identification crucial amid rising AI dominance, says Sam Altman

By Rishabh Raj 07:56 pm Dec 15, 202307:56 pm

Tools For Humanity, the company behind Worldcoin, is reportedly seeking $50 million in funding

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently voiced his support for his cryptocurrency project Worldcoin during a virtual Q&A session hosted by fintech-focused investment bank FT Partners. "In a world with a lot of AI, knowing who is human matters more and more," Altman said on Thursday. "The belief was and is that as AI becomes an increasingly important part of our lives... the ability to identify unique humans was going to be more and more important," he added.

Worldcoin's fundraising and regulatory scrutiny

Tools For Humanity, the company behind Worldcoin, is reportedly seeking $50 million in funding by selling discounted Worldcoin tokens, as per crypto news outlet The Block. Worldcoin says its goal is to establish a global identity and financial network. Previously, the company raised $115 million in a Series C funding round led by Blockchain Capital, with participation from a16z crypto and Bain Capital Crypto.

Over 26 lakh users signed up for Worldcoin

Over 26 lakh people have already joined Worldcoin by having their irises scanned using the project's "orb" devices. These devices grant users a digital ID and free cryptocurrency in exchange for their iris scans. However, since its July launch, regulators in the United Kingdom and Germany have announced investigations into Worldcoin. Regulators are concerned that the iris scans could be used for surveillance or be sold to third parties.

