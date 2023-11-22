PM Modi calls for joint regulation on use of AI

By Rishabh Raj 06:57 pm Nov 22, 202306:57 pm

"Deepfake is a big concern. AI has to be safe for the public," says PM Modi

At the virtual G20 Summit on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns over the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential safety risks. He urged G20 nations to collaborate in addressing these issues, emphasizing the importance of developing AI with people's needs and safety in mind. "AI should reach people, and it must be safe for the society," Modi stated during his address.

AI should reach people and be safe for society

The Prime Minister highlighted potential dangers associated with AI, such as deepfake technology. Amid the recent deepfake controversies involving public figures like Rashmika Mandanna and Sara Tendulkar, PM Modi said, "The world is worried about the negative outcomes of AI." He also said, "Deepfake is a big concern. AI has to be safe for the public."

Collaborative efforts to address AI safety concerns

Modi called for G20 members to address the issue, stating, "India thinks that we have to work together on the global regulations for AI." His call for international cooperation on AI safety reflects the growing awareness of the potential risks of this rapidly advancing technology. As AI continues to evolve, it is crucial for nations to collaborate in order to ensure that its development remains beneficial and secure for everyone.