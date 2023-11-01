AI Safety Summit's goal is creating a third-party referee: Musk

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:57 pm Nov 01, 202307:57 pm

UK's AI Safety Summit is a 2-day event

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk participated in the AI Safety Summit held at Bletchley Park in the UK today. The event gathered representatives from global governments, top AI firms, civil society organizations, and research specialists to deliberate on the potential dangers of artificial intelligence. Musk mentioned that the summit's objective is to create a "third-party referee" capable of monitoring AI development companies and raising red flags when necessary.

Establishing a framework for insight

Musk highlighted the need to establish a system for gaining insights before implementing oversight. He elaborated that an impartial referee should have the ability to observe the actions of leading AI companies and voice concerns when needed. This follows the release of a declaration by Britain, signed by 28 countries and the European Union. It focuses on recognizing shared AI-related risks, enhancing scientific comprehension of these risks, and formulating cross-national policies to alleviate them.

Concerns about government regulation

The billionaire expressed apprehension about governments potentially rushing into AI regulations without fully grasping the technology. "I think there's a lot of concern among people in the AI field that the government will sort of jump the gun on rules before knowing what to do," Musk stated. However, he also noted that he considers this scenario unlikely. The AI Safety Summit seeks to tackle these worries by promoting cooperation among stakeholders to guarantee the responsible development and implementation of AI.