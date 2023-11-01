UK's AI Safety Summit begins today: What to expect

By Rishabh Raj

The UK AI Summit is a gathering of international governments, AI companies, civil society groups, and researchers

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to host the world's first global 'AI Safety Summit' today. The two-day event's main objective is to assess the risks associated with the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and initiate a worldwide conversation on its regulation. This event will be held at Bletchley Park in southern England. Here's everything you need to know about the gathering.

What will be discussed at the AI Summit?

The UK AI Summit is a gathering of international governments, AI companies, civil society groups, and researchers. They will discuss various topics, including possible risks concerning advanced AI and how AI developers can scale their technology responsibly. Discussions will also revolve around concerns like election disruption and increased inequality due to increased AI integration into society. The summit will also address the roles of national policymakers, the international community, and the scientific community in managing AI-related risks and opportunities.

Who will be attending the summit?

While there's no officially released list of confirmed attendees, various media reports suggest that CEOs of OpenAI, Google Deepmind, and Anthropic will be invited. Policy leaders from Meta, Microsoft, Google, NVIDIA, and Arm are expected too. Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, US Vice President Kamala Harris, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová could be among the notable invitees. China has also confirmed its attendance following an invitation from Britain.

Will India be participating?

As per PIB, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is set to participate in the AI Safety Summit. Regarding those not attending, Reuters reported that some world leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not be attending the summit. However, we will get a clear picture of the AI Safety Summit's attendees and non-attendees once Bletchley Park opens its doors today.