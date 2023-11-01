Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

1/9

Business 3 min read

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

By Sanjana Shankar 10:52 am Nov 01, 202310:52 am

XRP is 6.62% higher than last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.59% in the past 24 hours, trading at $34,447.50. It is 0.86% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 0.43% from yesterday to trade at $1,807.89. It is up 0.80% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $673.12 billion and $217.65 billion, respectively.

2/9

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is currently trading at $225.42, down 0.83% from yesterday and down 0.78% from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, up 3% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.62% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 3.90%) and $0.066 (down 2.40%), respectively.

3/9

Solana has risen 21.92% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $38.36 (up 6.77%), $4.42 (down 1.22%), $0.0000077 (down 2.63%), and $0.66 (down 1.53%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 21.92% while Polka Dot has gained 4.3%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 3.75% whereas Polygon has lost 0.77%.

4/9

Here are the top gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Theta Network, Arweave, Solana, Ethereum Classic, and Neo. They are trading at $0.77 (up 9.92%), $6.14 (up 7.18%), $38.36 (up 6.77%), $17.63 (up 4.86%), and $9.37 (up 4.60%), respectively.

5/9

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.03%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $229.8999 (up 2.18%), respectively.

6/9

These are today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are BitTorrent(New), Mina, Gala, Render, and WOO Network. They are trading at $0.00000044 (down 8.67%), $0.55 (down 7.07%), $0.011 (down 5.34%), $2.34 (down 4.78%), and $0.22 (down 4.72%), respectively.

7/9

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $11.22 (down 3.47%), $34,457.83 (up 0.52%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), $11.21 (down 2.31%), and $4.13 (down 1.22%), respectively.

8/9

Check out today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.86 (down 4.19%), $2.34 (down 4.79%), $0.66 (down 2.23%), $0.66 (down 4.25%), and $0.77 (up 9.96%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.28 trillion, a 0.39% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.58 billion, which marks a 2.84% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.08 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion three months ago.