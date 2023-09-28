Adobe's Photoshop now available on web with AI editing tools

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:22 pm Sep 28, 202312:22 pm

Photoshop on the Web was in beta for nearly 2 years

Adobe has just launched Photoshop on the web, a user-friendly online version of its popular photo editing software. After nearly two years in beta, this web-based service now includes the Generative Fill and Generative Expand tools, recently added to the desktop version of Photoshop. Powered by Adobe's Firefly generative AI model, these tools let users tweak images using text-based descriptions in more than 100 languages, all while preserving the original image's lighting and perspective.

Streamlined user interface and contextual task bar

Photoshop on the web sports a revamped layout that groups similar tools together, making it easier for newcomers to navigate. The Contextual Task Bar facility, introduced to the desktop version earlier this year, offers helpful workflow suggestions. Seasoned users can switch off this view if they prefer the classic desktop interface. Adobe has plans to incorporate additional features such as the patch tool, pen tool, polygonal lasso, smart object support, and more in the near future.

Collaboration features and accessibility

This web-based service encourages collaboration by allowing users to invite others to work on projects together. Even those who do not have an active Photoshop subscription can view and comment on the files. This feature fosters teamwork and simplifies sharing work with colleagues or clients. Compatible with all major web browsers, Photoshop on the web can be accessed from any device with an internet connection.

Pricing and availability

Included with all paid Photoshop plans, starting at $9.99 (around Rs. 831) per month, Photoshop on the web is not available as a free-to-use version at launch. However, Adobe started testing a freemium version of the service in June last year following its initial beta release in 2021. Users can access Photoshop on a browser via their Adobe account or by signing up for a new subscription.