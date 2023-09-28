ChatGPT's game-changing update gives it access to real-time information

Technology 2 min read

By Rishabh Raj 10:58 am Sep 28, 2023

The feature is currently available to premium users

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has updated its ChatGPT with web browsing capabilities, allowing it to access current information. Now "it is no longer limited to data before September 2021," said OpenAI in a post on X. With browsing abilities, ChatGPT can help with tasks requiring up-to-date information, like providing the latest information on current events and gaining access to the latest news.

Sam Altman expresses excitement on revival of ChatGPT's browsing abilities

Browse with Bing extension introduced

The browsing feature can be accessed through an extension called 'Browse with Bing.' Microsoft's AI-powered Bing and ChatGPT's main rival, Google Bard, also provide internet browsing capabilities. ChatGPT iOS users got the update earlier in June, but it was paused after some users misused it to access paywalled content.

How to enable ChatGPT's browsing feature?

To enable the Browse with Bing extension, ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users can find it in the selector under GPT-4. For ChatGPT mobile app users, they can access the new feature by going to Settings, tapping on New Features, and selecting the Browse with Bing extension.

ChatGPT enhanced with multimodal abilities

Earlier this week, OpenAI added some new features to its popular chatbot. With this update, ChatGPT can now respond in five different voices, putting it in competition with voice assistants from big tech companies like Apple and Google. Additionally, OpenAI has improved ChatGPT's ability to understand images by using the capabilities of GPT-3.5 and GPT-4. This allows users to upload images and ask questions related to their content.