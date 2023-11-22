Realme GT5 Pro to feature 50MP Sony periscope camera



By Sanjana Shankar 06:52 pm Nov 22, 2023

The smartphone will offer 1TB storage. Representative image

Realme is gearing up to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT5 Pro, this month. The powerhouse device will boast Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a whopping 1TB of onboard storage. Realme has dropped hints about some impressive specs, such as an enhanced telephoto camera, a more extensive heat dissipation unit, and a display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

The telephoto lens will have OIS, 120x digital zoom

The official teaser reveals Realme GT5 Pro's camera capabilities, confirming a 50MP Sony IMX890 periscope telephoto lens with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) support. This lens will deliver up to 2.7x optical zoom and a staggering 120x digital zoom. The device is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup, featuring 50MP Sony LYTIA LYT808 and 50MP OmniVision OV08D10 sensors as well. Up front, it could get a 32MP snapper.

Display, cooling system, and battery specifications

The Realme GT5 Pro is anticipated to come with a BOE-customized curved-edge 6.78-inch AMOLED display, offering a 1.5K screen resolution. It will also include a M'iracle Cooling System' with a heat dissipation unit covering around 10,000 sq. mm. The handset might get a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging and up to 240W wired fast charging. It is expected to be available in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options, paired with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants.

Launch date is yet to be revealed

The Realme GT5 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench, equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It scored close to 1,500 points in the single-core test and a multi-core score of just below 5,000. These scores are likely to improve as the device undergoes further tweaks and optimization before its official launch. The official launch date, however, remains under wraps. The smartphone will rival flagships like the OnePlus 12 and Xiaomi 14.