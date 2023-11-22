Sara Tendulkar urges X to take action against her deepfakes

"I've come across some deepfake photos of me that are far from reality," said Sara Tendulkar in her Instagram story

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has voiced her concerns about the misuse of technology on social media, specifically deepfake photos and impersonation. In an Instagram post, she mentioned that she had discovered deepfake images of herself and fake accounts on X (previously known as Twitter) pretending to be her. Sara called on the platform to address these accounts and stressed the significance of communication rooted in trust and reality.

Sara's statement on the misuse of technology

In her post, Sara expressed, "Social media is a fantastic place for all of us to share our happiness, sadness, and daily activities." "However, it's troubling to see technology being misused, as it detracts from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I've come across some deepfake photos of me that are far from reality." She also noted that several accounts on X were created to impersonate her and deceive people.

Request for action against fake accounts

Regarding the fake accounts on X, Sara said, "I don't have an account on X, and I hope X investigates such accounts and suspends them." She continued, "Entertainment should never come at the cost of the truth. Let's promote communication that's based on trust and reality." Her initial Instagram story addressing these issues was deleted but later reposted with some modifications.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna's deepfakes went viral

Not long ago, actor Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video went viral on the internet, which prompted bigwigs to voice their concerns about the unchecked use of this technology. Post this, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) also directed social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube, to take down deceptive deepfake content with immediate effect. Last week, PM Narendra Modi voiced his apprehension regarding the exploitation of artificial intelligence (AI) in generating deepfakes.