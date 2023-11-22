These Samsung smartphones are now receiving One UI 6.0 update

By Sanjana Shankar 04:50 pm Nov 22, 202304:50 pm

The update introduces a new video editing software, among others

Samsung is rolling out its Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update to more devices, including the Galaxy A54, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Z Fold5. The Exynos version of the Galaxy S23 FE is the first to receive this update as it is more widely available. The rollout will continue across carriers and countries in the coming weeks.

One UI 6.0 features and improvements

The One UI 6.0 update brings a fresh look to quick settings, lock screen, and notification panel. It also introduces previews for pictures and videos in the Share panel and a new video editing software called Studio. It improves multi-tasking with a pop-up window that stays open after leaving the Recents screen. Users can also expect smoother system animations, a new Camera app icon, more alignment choices for image watermarks, easier access to resolution settings, and easy-to-apply effects and filters.

Enhanced security with Auto Blocker mode

An Auto Blocker mode in One UI 6.0 adds extra protection for Samsung devices by preventing unknown apps from being installed. This mode also blocks malicious commands sent via USB connections and checks for malware. The update includes new widgets, a new emoji style in the Samsung keyboard, drag-and-drop support between apps, an eye-catching weather widget with future forecasts, and storage-saving recommendations in the My Files app. The Calendar, Reminder, and Samsung Internet apps have been improved as well.

Update schedule for other Samsung devices

Samsung has shared a schedule for additional updates to its devices. The Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy Flip3, and Galaxy Fold3 are set to receive the One UI 6.0 update by November 30. The Galaxy A04s, Galaxy XCover 5, and A25 5G will receive updates in the first and second weeks of December. To check for updates, users can go to Settings >Software Update >Download and Install.