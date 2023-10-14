Apple and Samsung dominate Q2 2023 global smartphone sales rankings

Apple and Samsung dominate Q2 2023 global smartphone sales rankings

By Akash Pandey

Apple and Samsung battle for the maximum market share

In a recent Counterpoint Research report, Apple and Samsung remain at the forefront of the global smartphone market in Q2 2023, despite an overall slowdown. While Apple and Samsung go head-to-head in the premium smartphone segment, Samsung continues to rule the affordable market too. Both companies have been working hard to expand their user bases across various regions and price points.

Apple's iPhone lineup snagged the top four spots

Apple's iPhone 14 lineup snagged the top three spots in sales rankings, with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 13 taking the fourth place. The report emphasizes Apple's impressive performance in Asia and Europe, where the tech giant gained the most new users. Comparing Q2 2023 to the previous year, Apple's iPhone 14 series took over the top spots from the iPhone 13 lineup.

Samsung secures remaining top-10 positions

Samsung smartphones rounded out the top-10 global sales list, with the budget-friendly Galaxy A14 coming in fifth, followed by Galaxy A54, Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy A04e, and Galaxy A34 in positions six-to-ten. The report points out that Samsung's A-series phones were especially popular in Asia and Latin America, making up 60% of sales in Q2 2023. Meanwhile, high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra, replaced last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra, and saw robust sales in North America and Western Europe.