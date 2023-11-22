TECNO Spark 20C debuts with iPhone 15-like Dynamic Island

TECNO Spark 20C debuts with iPhone 15-like Dynamic Island

Nov 22, 2023

The pricing details have not been disclosed as yet

TECNO has launched its newest budget-friendly smartphone, the Spark 20C. The device boasts a 90Hz screen, a 50MP main camera, and dual speakers. It also has an iPhone 15-like Dynamic Island, called Dynamic Port, for showing live activities and notifications. An unspecified octa-core processor powers the smartphone, which is believed to be a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It is available in Gravity Black, Alpenglow Gold, Mystery White, and Magic Skin colors. The Magic Skin variant features a leather-like back panel.

Display and storage options

The TECNO Spark 20C sports a 6.6-inch HD+(720×1612 pixels) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and software-based face unlock. It comes in two configurations: 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB. It supports up to 6GB of extended RAM and has a micro-SD card slot that can hold up to 1TB cards. It runs on Android 13-based HiOS. Dimensions-wise, the handset measures 163.69mmx75.6mmx8.75mm.

Camera setup and battery

TECNO Spark 20C's rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary shooter with 1/2.8-inch sensor size, an 'AI lens' (secondary camera), and dual LED flash. Up front, it has an 8MP snapper housed in the punch-hole cutout. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging through a Type-C port. The TECNO Spark 20C offers a stereo speaker setup with DTS audio. Connectivity options include GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM, and OTG.