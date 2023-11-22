Hero-backed Qubo introduces smart air purifiers in India: Check features

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Hero-backed Qubo introduces smart air purifiers in India: Check features

By Sanjana Shankar 02:50 pm Nov 22, 202302:50 pm

The smart air purifiers can be purchased via the official website and Amazon

Hero Group's Qubo has introduced a new line of smart air purifiers in India, featuring three models. The Q200, Q400, and Q500 are designed for various room sizes, from bedrooms to large living spaces. The air purifiers come with a cutting-edge four-layer purification system, including a HEPA H13 filter and nano-silver antibacterial coating. This setup captures particles as tiny as 0.03 microns, removing 99.97% of pollutants like dust, pollen, pet dander, and mold.

2/4

Smart features include remote control and AI technology

Qubo's air purifiers are equipped with smart features such as remote control via the Qubo app. The app also offers insights into outdoor and ambient air quality. The company's proprietary 'QSensAI' technology adjusts the performance of the purifiers based on ambient PM2.5 levels and learns user preferences over time, resulting in energy savings and extended filter life. The devices also have design-optimized air ducts for high CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) performance in a compact size.

3/4

Advanced 4-layer purification system with HEPA H13 filter

The Q200, Q400, and Q500 air purifiers can cover an area of 200 sq. ft., 400 sq. ft., and 500 sq. ft., respectively. They can be operated in three modes: Manual, Auto, Sleep and QSensAI. The filters have a lifespan of 9,000 hours but may need a replacement sooner based on usage. There is also an indicator for filter change. Other features include a touch panel, child lock, and 'schedule and timer' feature. It supports Wi-Fi as well.

4/4

Pricing and availability of Qubo's smart air purifiers

The Qubo smart air purifiers can be purchased via quboworld.com and Amazon. The Q200, Q400, and Q500 carry an MRP of Rs. 12,990, Rs. 17,990, and Rs. 22,990, respectively. However, as part of the launch offer, they can be purchased for Rs. 4,990, Rs. 6,990, and Rs. 8,990, respectively. The devices will soon be available at Qubo's offline stores as well. They come in a single white shade.