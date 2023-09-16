Motorola to launch OnePlus Pad Go rival in India soon



Written by Akash Pandey September 16, 2023 | 09:28 pm 2 min read

The Moto Tab G84 will support stylus and keyboard accessories (Render credit: Appuals and @Sudhanshu1414)

Motorola is gearing up to introduce the Moto Tab G84, a successor to the Moto Tab G70 and a solid rival to the upcoming OnePlus Pad Go, soon in the Indian market. Exclusive renders by Appuals have revealed the tablet's design in full glory. The Moto Tab G84 is expected to be an affordable mid-range tablet. While the exact specifications and pricing details for the tablet remain unknown, more information is expected to emerge soon.

Here's what renders indicate

The Moto Tab G84 would sport a conventional design with proportional borders and a landscape-oriented selfie camera. The tablet shall feature a metallic body with a dual-tone color texture. Going by the renders more closely, an 8MP rear camera with a flash is also noticeable. Furthermore, a small cut-out on the back suggests a magnetic connector for a stylus pen. As indicated by the branding on the rear, the device will pack four JBL speakers, supporting Dolby Atmos.

Pogo PIN connection hints at keyboard connectivity

The Moto Tab G84 will have a Pogo PIN connection with three contact points on the right side, possibly serving as a docking interface for a keyboard accessory. This hints at the tablet's versatility and its potential to cater to users seeking a device for both work and leisure. The Moto G series, known for its affordability, long battery life, and impressive features, has been well-received by consumers. The upcoming offering will cater to both entertainment and productivity purposes.

What about pricing?

The tablet is anticipated to debut in the coming weeks, likely bearing an affordable price tag to appeal to a wide range of consumers. The tablet could be priced under Rs. 25,000. It would compete with the Xiaomi Pad 6 and the upcoming OnePlus Pad Go.

