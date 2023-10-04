Vivo V29 series debuts in India starting at Rs. 33,000

Vivo V29 series debuts in India starting at Rs. 33,000

The Pro model comes in two colorways

Vivo has launched its V29 series in India, hot on the heels of the successful Vivo V27 series released earlier in March this year. The line-up includes Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro. The base Vivo V29 costs Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The Pro variant starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB/256GB configuration. The V29 and V29 Pro will be available for purchase from October 17 and October 10, respectively.

Vivo V29 sports 120Hz AMOLED display with curved edges

The Vivo V29 features a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, and 452ppi pixel density. The smartphone gets a triple rear camera module with smart Aura Light and an LED flash. It includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP bokeh sensor. Dimensions-wise, V29 weighs around 186g while V29 Pro comes up to 188g.

Vivo V29 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC

Vivo V29 Pro sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+, 120Hz AMOLED display, like the V29. Both models come with an IP68 rating. The Pro version also gets a triple rear camera configuration. It comprises a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP portrait lens, and an 8MP wide-angle lens. Up front, both handsets flaunt a 50MP snapper. Vivo V29 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset while Pro gets a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. Both handsets pack a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

Pricing and availability

Vivo V29 is available in Himalayan Blue, Space Black, and Majestic Red color options. The Majestic Red colorway has a color-changing back panel. The Pro variant comes in Himalayan Blue and Space Black. It is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant and Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The handsets are available for pre-booking starting today. They will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the official Vivo store, and offline stores.