Samsung retains world's best employer title for fourth consecutive year

By Rishabh Raj 06:04 pm Oct 12, 202306:04 pm

With a whopping 2,70,372 employees worldwide, Samsung is the largest employer among the top five companies on the list

Forbes, in partnership with market research firm Statista, has unveiled its 2023 edition of the "World's Best Employers" list. Samsung nailed the top spot for the fourth year in a row. Microsoft came in second, followed by Alphabet and Apple. The rankings were based on surveys from over 1,70,000 employees across 50 countries at multinational corporations and institutions.

What makes a top employer?

The survey looked at several factors before arriving at the conclusion. Participants were asked whether they would recommend their company to friends or family and were required to rate their employers based on criteria such as talent development, remote work options, parental leave, diversity, work-life balance, and pride in their company's products or services. These ratings were systematically encoded, and the top 700 companies made it into the final list, representing 43 countries.

Samsung's employee-centric approach

With a whopping 2,70,372 employees worldwide, Samsung is the largest employer among the top five companies on the list. So, what's their secret to keeping employees happy? It's all about fostering growth and innovation. Samsung encourages employees to work on original product ideas alongside their regular tasks and even provides financial support to bring these ideas to life.

Tech industry dominates Forbes's list

The 2023 World's Best Employers list is dominated by tech companies, but interestingly, big names like Amazon and Meta rank lower at 38th and 98th positions, respectively. Speaking of tech leaders, a recent study revealed that the world's top-rated CEOs also come from the tech industry. NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang takes the lead, while Apple's CEO Tim Cook ranks fourth.

South Korean companies make a strong showing

South Korean companies are making waves on Forbes's list too! Among the top 700 companies, 23 were South Korean, which is a higher share than in 2022 when only 16 companies made it to the top 800 list. Other South Korean high-rankers include KB Financial Group at 48th place, Kia at 109th, Naver at 161st, LG at 228th, Hyundai Motor Company at 229th, and Kakao at 432nd.