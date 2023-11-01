LinkedIn celebrates 1bn members, announces AI tools for job seekers

1/4

Business 2 min read

LinkedIn celebrates 1bn members, announces AI tools for job seekers

By Rishabh Raj 06:36 pm Nov 01, 202306:36 pm

The Microsoft-owned company has increasingly been experimenting with AI features for its paying members

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform owned by Microsoft, announced on November 1 that it has surpassed one billion members. Additionally, the company unveiled plans to introduce more artificial intelligence (AI) features for its paid users. Tomer Cohen, LinkedIn's Chief Product Officer, shared in an interview that these new tools aim to enable users to make significant strides in their job search journey within a single session.

2/4

AI features for premium users

LinkedIn offers two membership options: a free tier and subscription plans starting at $30 per month. If you go for the $40-per-month premium tier, you will now get to access new AI features. The most important feature for job seekers is AI-generated insights accompanying each job listing. This tool can condense extensive job descriptions and gauge if a role is suitable for a user based on their LinkedIn profile.

3/4

Personalized tips for job seekers

The AI tool can also emphasize particular work experiences users may want to highlight in their applications and offer advice on enhancing their profile to appeal to hiring managers. The tool is designed to help users go "from what used to be just seeing a job and feeling insecure to being able to make tremendous progress in just one session, all the way toward an interaction," Cohen said in an interview.

4/4

Future plans for AI integration

Currently in beta and accessible to a select group of LinkedIn Premium subscribers, the AI-powered job coach feature is set to become a core component of the platform's services. "Today marks the beginning of a new journey, one where the power of AI is your ally in every career question and decision," wrote Cohen in a blog post. This development comes as the company continues to invest in AI-driven features to improve the user experience.