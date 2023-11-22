Microsoft's Copilot for Windows 10 now available for testing

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Microsoft's Copilot for Windows 10 now available for testing

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:50 pm Nov 22, 202307:50 pm

Users with Windows 10 Home or Pro can try out the feature

Microsoft has made its AI-powered Copilot feature available for Windows 10 users to test, even though it was initially exclusive to Windows 11. A Release Preview version of Windows 10 with Copilot integrated is now accessible for testers, providing a comparable experience to the Windows 11 version. This development comes as Microsoft reevaluates its commitment to Windows 10, investing more in the operating system despite no major updates on the horizon.

2/3

How Copilot works on Windows 10

The Copilot feature in Windows 10 operates similarly to its Windows 11 counterpart. It has a button on the right side of the taskbar that activates the AI chatbot to answer questions and generate text. However, some differences in functionality exist due to certain skills or actions being unavailable in Windows 10. Users with Windows 10 Home or Pro in the Release Preview channel can try out Copilot now, and it's expected to be available for all supported markets soon.

3/3

Future of Windows 10 and Copilot's popularity

Aaron Woodman, Microsoft's Vice President of Windows marketing, confirmed that the end of support for Windows 10 remains unchanged, set for October 14, 2025. Nevertheless, Microsoft is making "additional investments" in the OS and may introduce more AI features in the future. The decision to bring Copilot to Windows 10 isn't surprising, considering its popularity. A recent report showed that Windows 11 adoption is lagging behind, reaching only 400 million devices two years after its launch.