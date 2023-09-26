Infosys, Microsoft partner to accelerate adoption of generative AI

Written by Rishabh Raj September 26, 2023 | 06:42 pm 2 min read

The integrated solutions aim to enhance enterprise functions and accelerate the democratization of data and intelligence

IT major Infosys is expanding its strategic partnership with Microsoft to create industry-leading generative artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions for enterprises across various sectors. The collaboration will leverage Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service, and Azure Cognitive Services. The collaborative effort will make data and intelligence more accessible, helping businesses become more productive and generate fresh streams of revenue.

Integrated solutions for enhanced efficiency

The partnership combines Infosys and Microsoft's AI capabilities to provide services, frameworks, and platforms in areas such as semantic search, document summarization, contact center transformation, AI-augmented software development lifecycle (SDLC), and marketing content creation. These integrated solutions aim to improve customers' operational efficiency, reduce turn-around time, future-proof investments, and enable new business models.

Infosys Topaz empowered by Azure's services

Infosys Topaz, which converges the power of Infosys Cobalt and data analytics, is designed to deliver cognitive solutions and intuitive experiences that drive growth. By collaborating with Microsoft, Infosys Topaz will utilize Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services to enhance its capabilities and help enterprise customers transition from digital to AI solutions.

Generative AI revolution for business growth

Infosys and Microsoft's strategic collaboration aims to lead the generative AI revolution, helping businesses amplify human potential and become AI-first enterprises. Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer at Microsoft Corp, said, "By harnessing the power of generative AI, Infosys will help customers accelerate growth and innovation."

