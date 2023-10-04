Noise Luna Ring now available in India at Rs. 15,000

Noise Luna Ring now available in India at Rs. 15,000

The ring is available in five color options

Noise has revealed the price of its Luna Ring, a smart ring designed to give users insights into their health based on three metrics: sleep, readiness, and activities. Retailing at Rs. 14,999, the Luna Ring can be purchased via the official website starting today. Those who pre-booked the smart ring will receive a discount. The smart ring is available in seven sizes and five color options: Rose Gold, Sunlit Gold, Stardust Silver, Midnight Black, and Lunar Black.

Check out the features of Noise Luna Ring

The Noise Luna Ring features advanced motion sensors that analyze and track the user's inactivity, activity levels, and recovery. It utilizes a temperature sensor to measure body temperature every five minutes while monitoring heart rate and blood-oxygen levels. The smart ring provides insights into sleep patterns and offers tips for improvement. Additionally, it evaluates the user's overall health through a "Readiness" feature by detecting crucial signals from the body.

The smart ring has a 7-day battery life

Noise Luna Ring can be connected to smartphones via Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology. It has a battery life of up to seven days and can be recharged in about an hour. It is also water-resistant up to about 164 feet, making it suitable for various activities. The smart ring's connectivity features enable users to sync their data with their phones for easy access and analysis of their health and activity information.

The smart ring can be purchased via the official website

After placing your order via the official Noise website, a complimentary sizing kit will be sent to you to help you pick the perfect size. After you've selected your size, the Luna Ring will be sent to you within 2-4 weeks. Buys can also avail an additional 5% discount on select bank cards. The smart ring enters a growing market of similar products, like the Boat Smart Ring which costs Rs. 8,999 and Ultrahuman which is priced at Rs. 25,000.