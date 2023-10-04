Nobel Chemistry Prize 2023: Quantum dots discovery earns top honor

Oct 04, 2023

The award comes with a cash prize of 11 million Swedish Kronas

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, and Alexei Ekimov for their groundbreaking work on "the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots." These tiny particles are used in LED lights, and TV screens, and even have medical applications, like helping surgeons remove cancerous tissue. The prestigious award, presented by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, comes with a cash prize of 11 million Swedish Kronas (about Rs. 8.3 crore).

Meet the quantum dots pioneers: Bawendi, Brus, and Ekimov

Moungi Bawendi is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and once conducted postdoctoral research under Louis Brus. Louis Brus is a professor emeritus at Columbia University who spent 23 years at AT&T Bell Labs, focusing on nanocrystals research. Alexei Ekimov, originally from the Soviet Union, worked at the Vavilov State Optical Institute before moving to the United States and becoming chief scientist at Nanocrystals Technology Inc.

Recipients of Physics and Medicine prizes

On Monday (October 2), the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was given to scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman. The award was given for their discoveries that led to the development of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19. Meanwhile, yesterday, Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L'Huillier bagged the Nobel Prize in Physics, for their groundbreaking work in the world of electron dynamics. They developed experimental methods to create attosecond pulses of light.

Previous chemistry Nobel prize winners

In 2022, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to scientists Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, and Barry Sharpless for their pioneering work in "click chemistry." This innovative field involves the discovery of reactions that enable molecules to snap together, creating new compounds. The 2023 award for quantum dots discovery highlights the ongoing importance of chemistry in advancing scientific knowledge and enhancing everyday life.

Dates and times of remaining awards

The Nobel Prize is yet to be awarded in three more categories this year. They include literature on Thursday (October 5; 4:30pm IST), and peace on Friday (October 6; 2:30am IST). Finally, the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel will be given on Monday (October 9; 3:15pm IST). All prize announcements will be live-streamed on the official Nobel Prize website (nobelprize.org) as well as social media.