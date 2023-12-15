Vivo X100 Pro v/s OnePlus 12: Which flagship is better

By Akash Pandey 07:42 pm Dec 15, 2023

Both phones will debut in India in early 2024

The Vivo X100 Pro and OnePlus 12 are part of the first batch of high-end Andriod smartphones set to arrive in India early next year. The handsets will entice buyers with their flagship specifications and if priced aggressively, they may undercut the likes of Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. While both serve as top-tier options aimed at tech enthusiasts, here's a quick comparison highlighting the differences between the two.

Vivo X100 Pro offers IP68 protection

Starting with the rear design, the Vivo X100 Pro has a larger circular camera island compared to the OnePlus 12, which retains the design elements of the outgoing model. Both phones have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus model also enjoys a left-mounted Alert Slider. In terms of dust and water resistance, the Vivo model gets IP68 certification as opposed to OnePlus 12's IP65 rating.

OnePlus 12 boasts higher peak brightness

The Vivo X100 Pro sports a 6.78-inch (1260x2800 pixels) AMOLED curved panel, compared to the OnePlus 12's 6.82-inch (1440x3168 pixels) curved screen. Both screens are LTPO panels and support up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The OnePlus 12 is also brighter (4,500-nits v/s 3,000-nits) than its Vivo rival and has a higher pixel density (510ppi v/s 452ppi). The handsets support 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming to adjust brightness levels, reduce eye strain, and preserve battery life.

Both handsets sport Sony's flagship main camera

The Vivo X100 Pro sports a ZEISS co-engineered camera module featuring 50MP (OIS) 1.0-inch Sony IMX989 main, 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP (OIS, 3x) periscope zoom camera. It has a V3 imaging chip for picture processing. The OnePlus 12 houses a 50MP (OIS) 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-T808 main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 64MP (OIS, 3x) periscope telephoto camera. It benefits from Hasselblad's color calibration. Up front, both phones feature a 32MP camera for selfies.

A 5,400mAh battery fuels the flagships

The X100 Pro is powered by Dimensity 9300 chipset, whereas the OnePlus 12 uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Both phones pack LPDDR5X RAM and USF 4.0 storage formats, providing up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage (X100 Pro maxes out at 16GB/512GB). The devices run Android 14, with Funtouch OS 14 and OxygenOS 14, respectively. Both include a 5,400mAh battery, with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging compatibility. Connectivity protocols include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The OnePlus 12 is a better device

The Vivo X100 Pro and OnePlus 12 share a lot in common, including a fluid display, hi-end cameras, a top-tier chipset, a large battery with superfast charging, and an array of new-age features. However, we prefer the OnePlus 12. It offers better UI, more RAM, and better heat management. In India, the OnePlus 12 is also expected to be cheaper than the Vivo X100 Pro.