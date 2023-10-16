Samsung Z Flip5 Special Edition debuts in four new colors

By Sanjana Shankar 01:02 pm Oct 16, 2023

The Flip5 Special Edition now comes in Yellow, Blue, Gray, and Green colorways

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip5 Special Edition, and it is now listed on the company's official website. This new edition boasts the same specs as the original Galaxy Z Flip5 but offers four fresh color options: Yellow, Blue, Gray, and Green. These trendy hues join the existing Mint, Lavender, Graphite, and Cream choices, providing customers with a total of eight colors to pick from.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

Sporting a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED main display and a 3.4-inch AMOLED cover display, the Flip5 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The device features 12MP dual rear cameras and a 10MP selfie camera. It runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1. Other specs include 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and IPX8 water resistance. The device is powered by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Pricing and offer details

The base 8GB/256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Special Edition costs Rs. 99,999. Samsung is offering a Rs. 7,000 bank discount and a Rs. 7,000 upgrade bonus for those trading in an older phone, effectively slashing the price by Rs. 14,000. Plus, customers who snag the Flipsuit case along with the Galaxy Z Flip5 can get an extra discount of Rs. 5,200. The new colors of Flip5's Special Edition are exclusive to purchases made through Samsung's official website.