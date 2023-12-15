Noise reveals eSIM-enabled Voyage smartwatch in India

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Noise reveals eSIM-enabled Voyage smartwatch in India

By Sanjana Shankar 07:34 pm Dec 15, 202307:34 pm

Pricing details have not been revealed yet

Noise has unveiled its first eSIM-enabled smartwatch, the Noise Voyage. Earlier this month, competitor Boat launched its eSIM-supporting Lunar Pro LTE smartwatch. The Noise Voyage sports a 1.4-inch Retina AMOLED display, a sleek metallic design, and a stainless steel round bezel. While the price remains unannounced, the smartwatch will be available for purchase starting December 23 on Flipkart and Noise's official website.

2/4

Fitness and health features of Noise Voyage

The smartwatch comes packed with advanced health sensors to track heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep, and stress. It supports over 100 sports modes and auto-detection for certain workouts. The Noise Voyage also features GPS and GLONASS for accurate position tracking during outdoor activities like walking, running, and hiking. Plus, it offers handy productivity tools such as weather updates, an alarm clock, reminders, a calculator, quick replies, smart notifications, and more.

3/4

eSIM support and compatibility

With eSIM support, the Noise Voyage is compatible with Airtel and Jio eSIMs, providing three months of free 4G calling, and can store up to 200 phone numbers. This feature lets users make and receive calls directly from their wrists, a smoother experience than Bluetooth calling via a paired smartphone. The smartwatch can also connect to compatible TWS earphones like Noise Air Buds and Noise Aura Buds for music playback.

4/4

Pre-booking offers and availability

Noise Voyage boasts up to seven days of battery life under normal use and 30 days in power-saving mode. Noise Voyage is available for pre-booking at Rs. 999. Upon pre-booking, customers can get several benefits including Rs. 1,500 off on the smartwatch, a Rs. 1,000 discount on i1 smart glasses, two free smartwatch straps, and priority shipping and delivery.