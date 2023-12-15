Samsung S23 FE's Snapdragon variant listed on Flipkart, launch soon



By Sanjana Shankar 07:15 pm Dec 15, 202307:15 pm

The Exynos variant of the Galaxy S23 FE is already available

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S23 FE variant with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India, as hinted by a promotional banner on Flipkart. The product page is already live, suggesting the launch is just around the corner. Meanwhile, the Exynos version of the Galaxy S23 FE is available on Amazon and Samsung.com for Rs. 59,999, for the 8GB/128GB model. Apart from the chipset, it shares other specs with the Exynos variant.

Specifications of the Galaxy S23 FE's Snapdragon variant

The Galaxy S23 FE boasts a 6.3-inch dynamic AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution (1,080x2,340 pixels), a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It packs a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. It gets a 10MP front-facing selfie camera in the punch-hole. It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W fast wireless charging support.

Software support and availability

Samsung S23 FE runs on Android 13, with Samsung promising four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. It comes in three color options: Mint, Graphite, and Purple. Although Samsung hasn't made an official announcement, Flipkart's listing confirms the Snapdragon edition of the Galaxy S23 FE is on its way. Availability details are still under wraps, but the Purple color variant with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM is listed on the e-commerce website in India.