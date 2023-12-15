ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED laptop breaks cover: Check features

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED laptop breaks cover: Check features

There's no word yet on its availability in India

ASUS has unveiled a new premium laptop, dubbed Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405), featuring Intel's latest Core Ultra processors and integrated Intel Arc graphics. This laptop boasts a sleek design and offers US military-grade durability and a 15-hour battery life. It is priced at $1,299 (approximately Rs. 1.07 lakh) and comes in Foggy Silver and Ponder Blue colors. There's no word yet on its availability in India.

Design and display

Zenbook 14 OLED has a 14.0-inch OLED nanoedge display with 3K resolution (1,800x2,880 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 600-nits peak brightness. The laptop offers an ErgoSense keyboard and an ErgoSense touchpad that doubles as a number pad. It weighs 1.2kg and gets DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification. The device is available in both in-touch and non-touch options.

Battery and performance

ASUS claims Zenbook 14 OLED provides over 15 hours of battery life with its 75Wh battery and USB-C Easy Charge support. The device also boasts up to 20% more charging cycles compared to older models. It comes with the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, or Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processors. Additionally, it offers up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. It ships with Windows 11.

Enhanced connectivity and audio features

The Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) has a full-HD IR camera with a physical shield and AI noise cancellation for improved video conferencing. This laptop features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. It also includes super-linear speakers powered by Harman Kardon and supports Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.