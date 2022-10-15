Technology

ASUS commences pre-orders of Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in India

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 15, 2022, 01:10 am 3 min read

The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with a MIL-STD 810H military-grade build-up (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS has opened the pre-bookings for its foldable laptop in India, the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. Individuals who pre-order the laptop will get up to Rs. 5,000 cashback and up to Rs. 40,700 exchange bonus. Additionally, they will also be given benefits worth Rs. 27,100. The laptop will be made available for Rs. 3,29,990 when it gets launched on November 10.

Context Why does this story matter?

The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED was unveiled at CES 2022. It is the world's first 17.3-inch foldable OLED with Intel Evo certification.

It is a result of ASUS's close collaboration with brands such as Intel and BOE Technology Group.

The laptop packs a foldable panel with multiple modes. It goes against rivals like Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022).

Details Everything to know about the pre-bookings

To pre-book the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702), customers simply need to visit the brand's official website and fill in their credentials. During open sales, these individuals will get up to Rs. 5,000 cashback and up to Rs. 40,700 exchange bonus. Additionally, they will be given benefits worth Rs. 27,100, which will include a 500GB SSD and a Warranty Extension Pack+Accidental Damage Protection.

Design and display The laptop gets a 17.3-inch foldable screen

The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has an inward-folding book-like design, with slim and symmetrical bezels, and a top-centered web camera. It comes with a MIL-STD 810H military-grade build-up. The laptop packs a 17.3-inch QHD+ (1920x2560 pixels) 2.5K OLED screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio, 500-nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 87% screen-to-body ratio. When folded, it turns into a 12.5-inch laptop.

Information It includes two Thunderbolt ports

The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm universal jack, and a Type-C port. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It also features an on-screen keyboard.

Internals The device packs 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is powered by an Intel Core i7-1250U processor, paired with Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It packs 12MB of cache memory. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home/Pro versions. It packs a 75Wh battery with 65W fast charging. It houses a 5MP camera with an IR function.

Information ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED: Pricing and availability

The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be introduced in India on November 10, following which its open sales should also begin. The laptop will bear a price tag of Rs. 3,29,990 upon its launch. Individuals who have pre-booked it will get discounts.

