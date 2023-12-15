OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets OxygenOS 14 in India

1/3

Technology 2 min read

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets OxygenOS 14 in India

By Sanjana Shankar 06:02 pm Dec 15, 202306:02 pm

File Dock and Clone Phone are among the new features

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is now getting the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 update in India. This stable build, with firmware version CPH2467_14.0.0.201(EX01), is currently exclusive to India. It will be released to OnePlus users who participated in the closed and open beta programs. The OxygenOS 14 update introduces several new features and enhancements including Aqua Dynamics, File Dock for seamless content transfer, and an upgraded Shelf with more widget suggestions.

2/3

Highlights of the update

The Android 14 update revamps the Aquamorphic Design, offering a more natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a comfortable visual experience. It also includes Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and updated system notification sounds. This latest update focuses on improving user experience by optimizing system stability, app launch speed, and smoothness of animations. Additionally, it enhances photo and video-related permission management for safer app access.

3/3

File Dock and Clone Phone features

The Android 14 update for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G improves Clone Phone which allows faster device verification and data migration. File Dock lets users drag and drop content between apps and devices which can be shared at a later time. Before updating to OxygenOS 14, OnePlus advises users to ensure their Nord CE 3 Lite device has at least a 30% battery and a minimum of 5GB of available internal storage space.