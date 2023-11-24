Redmi K70 Pro's official renders revealed ahead of launch

Redmi K70 Pro's official renders revealed ahead of launch

The Redmi K70 Pro is expected to get IP68-rated water resistance

Redmi is gearing up to introduce its K70 series smartphones, including K70, K70e, and K70 Pro, in China on November 29. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the marketing images of the Redmi K70 Pro, showcasing a sleek design, which is speculated to be offered for the K70 and K70e models too. The device will come in black and white. The rumor mill also hints at blue and purple (or pink) shades.

A 2x telephoto lens is expected

The Redmi K70 Pro will feature a slim 7.49mm width. Its design will include a metal frame, a microphone, IR blaster, volume rocker, and power key. The device will boast a 6.67-inch OLED with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, the K70 Pro will include a raised rectangle module containing three cameras and an LED flash. The camera setup will include a 50MP (OIS) primary, an ultra-wide, and a telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

It will run Xiaomi's HyperOS

The Redmi K70 Pro will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, possibly paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device will boot Android 14-based HyperOS. Under the hood, a 5,120mAh battery is expected with support for 120W fast-charging. While the K70 and K70e may be released globally as POCO-branded phones, the K70 Pro could remain exclusive to China.