Xiaomi's new HyperOS to replace MIUI after 13 years

By Akash Pandey 01:21 pm Oct 17, 202301:21 pm

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has revealed its plans to launch a brand-new operating system called HyperOS. Set to debut on the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series, HyperOS will eventually replace the company's current Android-based OS, MIUI, which has been around for 13 years now. In a tweet, Xiaomi's founder and CEO Lei Jun called the development of HyperOS a "historic moment" for the company.

Alvin Tse, Xiaomi's global VP, confirmed that HyperOS will be available worldwide and will roll out throughout 2024. This suggests that the new OS will gradually phase out MIUI not only in the Chinese market but also globally. HyperOS has been in the works since 2017 and is designed to cater to Xiaomi's extensive product lineup, including smartphones, and smart home devices.

According to what Jun shared on Weibo, HyperOS is "based on the integration of the deeply evolved Android and the self-developed Vela system, completely rewriting the underlying architecture, and preparing a public base for the Internet of Everything for tens of billions of devices and tens of billions of connections in the future." Xiaomi Vela is an IoT software platform built on the open-source embedded operating system NuttX.

While Xiaomi hasn't shared any images or details about HyperOS's user interface or features, more information is expected to be revealed when the company launches the Xiaomi 14 series later this month. The new OS aims to seamlessly connect its entire ecosystem of products, making it simpler for users to control and manage their devices from one central location.

The Xiaomi 14 series will be the first to feature HyperOS. Although the exact launch date remains unknown, the phones are anticipated to be revealed shortly after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor's October 24 launch. The Xiaomi 14 series is initially said to include two models—the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro, with both featuring high-resolution displays, the latest RAM and storage formats, LEICA-co-engineered cameras, and new-age connectivity standards.