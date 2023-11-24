Samsung devices facing screen burn-in issues in One UI 6

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Samsung devices facing screen burn-in issues in One UI 6

By Akash Pandey 12:57 pm Nov 24, 202312:57 pm

Samsung may address this concern in an upcoming update

Samsung's latest One UI 6 update has hit a snag, with users reporting potential burn-in issues on OLED screens. Galaxy users have taken to Reddit to discuss the problem, which seems to be caused by a faulty pixel shift feature that was meant to prevent burn-in in One UI 5. This has left users concerned and hoping for a quick fix from Samsung, which has yet to address the issue.

2/4

Pixel Shift feature malfunctioned in the latest update

OLED screens can suffer from screen burn-in—a permanent discoloration, affecting the display quality. One UI 5 had a pixel shift feature to prevent this by moving the position of status bar icons. However, on One UI 6, users have noticed that the status bar icons no longer move as they should. Reddit user u/dragosslash shares a simple test, involving taking a screenshot with the status bar visible, rotating the screen multiple times, and observing status bar's position in Samsung Gallery.

3/4

Comparing One UI 5 and One UI 6 screenshots

Comparing screenshots from devices running One UI 5 and One UI 6 reveals that the status bar in One UI 6 stays in place, suggesting a problem with the burn-in protection feature. While pixel shift seems to work for the navigation bar, the status bar icons aren't moving as they should, indicating a possible bug in One UI 6.0. More Reddit users have confirmed experiencing the same issue, raising concerns about the effectiveness of burn-in protection in the new update.

4/4

Samsung is expected to provide a swift fix

Since this issue is software-related, Galaxy users are hopeful that Samsung will address it in a future update. Modern OLED panels are more resistant to burn-in issues, but it still remains a concern for users. The attention brought by the r/oneui Reddit community may encourage Samsung to act quickly and fix the malfunctioning pixel shift feature in One UI 6, ensuring a better experience for Galaxy users.