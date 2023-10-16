Realme GT5 Pro leak reveals everything about upcoming Android flagship
Realme's highly anticipated flagship, the Realme GT5 Pro, is rumored to debut later this year. The company has been dropping hints about the launch of this top-of-the-line smartphone, which is expected to feature advanced optical zoom capabilities. Ahead of the launch, the device has had its specs leaked online, thanks to a post by well-known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The device will be announced as a successor to the recently launched Realme GT5. Here's what it will offer.
The smartphone will include a periscope lens with OIS support
The Realme GT5 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch 2K curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will offer an in-display fingerprint scanner and IP68 rating. The setup may feature a 50MP (OIS) primary camera with a Sony IMX966 sensor. The secondary camera will be a 50MP (OIS) periscope lens with 3X optical zoom, utilizing the Omnivision OV64B sensor. Details about the third camera lens were not provided by the tipster.
A 5,400mAh battery is expected
The Realme GT5 Pro may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with an Adreno 750 GPU. It may come paired with 12GB/16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device will boot Android 14 with Realme UI 4.0. In the same post, DCS mentioned the device will house a 5,400mAh battery, with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities.
Possible launch timeline and market availability
Realme has not yet announced an official launch date for the Realme GT 5 Pro. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset set to be officially unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit on October 23, we can expect the Realme GT5 Pro to launch around November-December. The device may initially be released in European markets before arriving in India within one to two months.